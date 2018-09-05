Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains have scored their first-ever UK Top 10 album with their latest release, "Rainier Fog." The Official Charts Company reports the Seattle band's first album in five years debuts at No. 9 on the UK charts.

The group recorded the follow-up to 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" with producer Nick Raskulinecz at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles.

"It's a record we haven't done yet, I can tell you that," guitarist Jerry Cantrell tells Guitar World. "But it's also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It's got our fingerprint. And we're really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





