News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

09-05-2018
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains have scored their first-ever UK Top 10 album with their latest release, "Rainier Fog." The Official Charts Company reports the Seattle band's first album in five years debuts at No. 9 on the UK charts.

The group recorded the follow-up to 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" with producer Nick Raskulinecz at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles.

"It's a record we haven't done yet, I can tell you that," guitarist Jerry Cantrell tells Guitar World. "But it's also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It's got our fingerprint. And we're really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

Alice In Chains Streaming New Song 'Red Giant'

Alice In Chains Throw First Pitch At Mariners Game

Alice In Chains To Be First Band To Play Atop Seattle Space Needle

Alice In Chains Stream New Song 'Never Fade'

Seattle Mariners Announce Alice In Chains Night at Safeco Field

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Solo Song 'Setting Sun'

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour- more

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings- U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons- Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release- more

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation

Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates

Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour

Rolling Stones Reissuing 'Sympathy For The Devil' Documentary

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

The Ramones Stream 1979 Live Version Of 'Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment'

Steely Dan Announces 2019 Tour Of The UK And Ireland

Singled Out: Sima's Head Over Heels

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed

Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour

Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

Queen and Adam Lambert Launch Crown Jewels Residency In Vegas

Twisted Sister Expand You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll For Reissue

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.