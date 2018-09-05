News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation

09-05-2018
Mastodon

(hennemusic) Mastodon recently cancelled a North American tour just days before its start due to a "critical situation" within the band's circle, and now a pair of the group's members are sharing further details about their decision.

Vocalist/guitarist Brent Hinds and drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor have revealed that the band's longtime manager, Nick John, is undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

"The most kind and beautiful being is in need of very strong amazing vibes more than a ever ..!," posted Hinds on Instagram alongside a photo of him with John. "My friend and manager @nickjzoso, who is mainly responsible for Mastodons success, has been stricken with pancreatic cancer and has been fighting so hard that he is withering away and taking a little bit of me with him."

"Help send all the power and love of the universe to our dear friend and manager Nick John," shared Dailor via Instagram with his own photo. "I don't know where Mastodon would be without him. He is absolutely integral to the success we have achieved as a band, not to mention one of the best people you'd ever hope to meet. We all deeply love and care for him. Send your love his way. Thank you."

Mastodon initially advised fans of their last-minute tour cancellation via social media, writing: "Mastodon regrets to inform fans that due to a critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family, their upcoming tour with Dinosaur Jr. will be cancelled. Mastodon would like to extend their sincerest thanks to their loyal fans as well as the fans of Dinosaur Jr. for their support and understanding at this time. The band hopes to make up these shows at a future time, but as of now, no plans for rescheduling have been set." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation

Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star

Mastodon And Dinosaur Jr Announce North American Tour

Mastodon Release Animated Clandestiny Video

Mastodon And Primus Announce U.S. Tour

Mastodon Win Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Metallica, QOSTA and Mastodon Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

More Mastodon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation- Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates- Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour- Rolling Stones- more

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under- Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour- more

New AC/DC Album To Reportedly Feature Malcolm Young Recordings- U2 End Show Early For Medical Reasons- Metallica Release Teaser Video For Special Release- more

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation

Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates

Metallica Kick Off Fall North American Tour

Rolling Stones Reissuing 'Sympathy For The Devil' Documentary

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

The Ramones Stream 1979 Live Version Of 'Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment'

Steely Dan Announces 2019 Tour Of The UK And Ireland

Singled Out: Sima's Head Over Heels

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed

Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons Rock KISS classics Down Under

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Announce Tour

Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show

Queen and Adam Lambert Launch Crown Jewels Residency In Vegas

Twisted Sister Expand You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll For Reissue

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.