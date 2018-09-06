Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has shared a preview of new music from the legendary band in a video released by the rocker on social media.

"Harmonica playing on new tunes!" writes Jagger alongside a clip of him performing in what appears to be a home recording studio setup. The video follows a recent post by the singer from the same location - guitar in hand - with the caption: "Back to it."

In the spring of 2017, Jagger revealed the group were working on new music for a follow-up to the 2016 covers album "Blue & Lonesome." Watch the preview video here.

