Alice In Chains Hit U.S. Top 20 With 'Rainier Fog'

(hennemusic) Veteran Seattle rockers Alice In Chains' sixth album, "Rainier Fog", has debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200, according to the music industry magazine.

Recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles, the project delivered opening week sales of 31,000 equivalent album units - including 29,000 in traditional album sales - according to Nielsen Music.

"Rainier Fog" also debuts at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts, marking the second time the Seattle outfit has topped all three, following the same feat with 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here."

The US news follows word that Alice In Chains scored their first-ever UK Top 10 album with the record, which entered the charts at No. 9 in the country.

"Rainier Fog" marks the group's third album with singer William DuVall, who was brought into the fold in 2006 when the Seattle outfit regrouped following an extended hiatus after the 2002 passing of Layne Staley. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

Alice In Chains Streaming New Song 'Red Giant'

Alice In Chains Throw First Pitch At Mariners Game

Alice In Chains To Be First Band To Play Atop Seattle Space Needle

Alice In Chains Stream New Song 'Never Fade'

Seattle Mariners Announce Alice In Chains Night at Safeco Field

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Streams New Solo Song 'Setting Sun'

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article



