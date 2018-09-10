News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Blink-182 Cancel North American Tour For Medical Reasons

09-10-2018
Blink-182

Blink-182's Travis Barker continues to have medical issues and that forced the band to pull the plug on their North American tour as the band prepared to kick things off this past weekend.

The group broke the band news to fans with the following statement, "It is with a heavy heart to report that blink must cancel its fall mini-tour which was set to kick off September 8th on their way to headline Riot Fest in Chicago.

"Medical issues have sidelined Travis per doctors' orders. Trav's medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates.

Barker had this to say, "The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band. Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends, and bandmates for all the love and support."


