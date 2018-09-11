News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Queen Announce Huge Bohemian Rhapsody Premiere

09-11-2018
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen have announced that they will present the world premiere of their biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Tuesday, October 23.

The arena is next door to Wembley Stadium; opened in 2007, it sits on the same site occupied by the original venue - demolished in 2003 - where Queen delivered their iconic performance at the Live Aid concert in 1985.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and follows Queen from their creation in 1970 through their rise to international stardom and the Live Aid appearance.

Joining the cast at the premiere will be Queen legends Brian May and Roger Taylor, while the event will raise funds to benefit the Mercury Phoenix Trust, the organization founded in Freddie's name which supports HIV/AIDS initiatives globally.

"We're delighted to be at The SSE Arena, Wembley giving Queen fans the chance to share in what is going to be a fantastic event," says Twentieth Century Fox UK Managing Director Chris Green. "The venue is perfect for showcasing the show-stopping performances in the film." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


