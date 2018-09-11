|
The David Bowie Alumni Tour Announce 2019 Dates
A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour will be returning to the road early next year for a North American tour that will include 32 dates.
The trek will feature the collective, spearheaded by Mike Garson, along with other key musicians who played with Bowie, including Earl Slick, Gerry Leonard and Carmine Rojas along with vocalists like Bernard Fowler and Corey Glover.
Fans on the west coast can catch the tour later this month when it visits several cities in California as well as Reno. The 2019 trek will run from February 6th through March 22nd. See all of the date below:
2018 Tour Dates:
Wed 9/26 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theater
Thu 9/27 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center
Fri 9/28 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
Sat 9/29 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino
Sun 9/30 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
2019 Tour Dates:
Wed 2/6 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center
Thu 2/7 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre
Sat 2/9 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center
Sun 2/10 Modesto, CA Gallo Center
Tue 2/12 Livermore, CA Livermore PAC
Wed 2/13 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
Fri 2/15 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall
Sat 2/16 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
Sun 2/17 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
Tue 2/19 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
Thu 2/21 Madison, WI Orpheum Theatre
Fri 2/22 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre
Sat 2/23 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Hall
Sun 2/24 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre & Ballroom
Tue 2/26 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
Wed 2/27 Kitchener, ON Centre In The Square
Fri 3/1 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Sat 3/2 Montreal, QC MTelus
Sun 3/3 Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre
Tue 3/5 New York, NY Irving Plaza
Wed 3/6 Albany, NY Palace Theater
Thu 3/7 Syracuse, NY Palace Theater
Sat 3/9 New Brunswick, NJ State Theater
Sun 3/10 Philadelphia, PA Keswick Theatre
Tue 3/12 Louisville, KY The Brown Theatre
Wed 3/13 Nashville, TN Polk Theatre
Fri 3/15 Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Sat 3/16 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse
Sun 3/17 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre
Wed 3/20 Houston, TX Heights Theatre
Thu 3/21 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre
Fri 3/22 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre
