The David Bowie Alumni Tour Announce 2019 Dates

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour will be returning to the road early next year for a North American tour that will include 32 dates.

The trek will feature the collective, spearheaded by Mike Garson, along with other key musicians who played with Bowie, including Earl Slick, Gerry Leonard and Carmine Rojas along with vocalists like Bernard Fowler and Corey Glover.

Fans on the west coast can catch the tour later this month when it visits several cities in California as well as Reno. The 2019 trek will run from February 6th through March 22nd. See all of the date below:

2018 Tour Dates:

Wed 9/26 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theater

Thu 9/27 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center

Fri 9/28 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts By the Bay

Sat 9/29 Reno, NV Silver Legacy Resort Casino

Sun 9/30 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

2019 Tour Dates:

Wed 2/6 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center

Thu 2/7 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

Sat 2/9 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center

Sun 2/10 Modesto, CA Gallo Center

Tue 2/12 Livermore, CA Livermore PAC

Wed 2/13 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

Fri 2/15 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

Sat 2/16 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Sun 2/17 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Tue 2/19 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

Thu 2/21 Madison, WI Orpheum Theatre

Fri 2/22 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

Sat 2/23 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Hall

Sun 2/24 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre & Ballroom

Tue 2/26 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

Wed 2/27 Kitchener, ON Centre In The Square

Fri 3/1 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Sat 3/2 Montreal, QC MTelus

Sun 3/3 Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre

Tue 3/5 New York, NY Irving Plaza

Wed 3/6 Albany, NY Palace Theater

Thu 3/7 Syracuse, NY Palace Theater

Sat 3/9 New Brunswick, NJ State Theater

Sun 3/10 Philadelphia, PA Keswick Theatre

Tue 3/12 Louisville, KY The Brown Theatre

Wed 3/13 Nashville, TN Polk Theatre

Fri 3/15 Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sat 3/16 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

Sun 3/17 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

Wed 3/20 Houston, TX Heights Theatre

Thu 3/21 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre

Fri 3/22 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre





