Video Of Alice In Chains Unplugged Set Streaming Online

09-12-2018
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell and singer William DuVall unplugged for a short acoustic set for 101 WKQX radio in Chicago, IL on May 16, and the station is now streaming video from the performance.

An interview appearance during a spring US tour to launch their latest album, "Rainier Fog", saw the pair stop by The Lounge to deliver unique versions of the record's lead single, "The One You Know", as well as "Voices" from 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" and "Your Decision" from 2009's "Black Gives Way To Blue."

Recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles, "Rainier Fog" recently debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 while scoring a triple-header of No. 1 entries on Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts, marking the second time the Seattle outfit has topped all three, following the same feat with their 2013 release. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


