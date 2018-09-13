Krokus Launching Farewell Tour Next Year

Heavy rock veterans Krokus have announced that they will be launching a farewell tour next year that will conclude with a hometown show in December of 2019.

The dates for the final trek, dubbed the Adios Amigos World Tour, have yet to be announced but the band revealed that they will play their last show ever in their hometown of Zurich on December 7th

They had this to say on social media, "Krokus shows have always been special and should stay that way. That's why we decided to stop when it's still really good. That's how the fans should remember us.

"Unlike other bands that are on their eternal 'farewell tour', we will keep our word and pull the plug at the end of 2019, handing over the 'Rock Magic Wand' to the youngsters."

Singer Marc Storace added this about their very last show, "We look forward to a grandiose 2019 Adios Amigos World Tour with the final highlight in Switzerland."

And lead guitarist Fernando von Arb confirmed that this will really be the end. He said, "We have signed reciprocally contracts with each other that it really is over. We will stick to that. Every party has to end eventually."





