Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

With Steve Perry returning to music after a long absence, no one is more happy to hear this voice again than his former Journey bandmate Neal Schon.

Perry said in a recent interview that he is not interested in reuniting with his former band and believes that current frontman Arnel Pineda is a great singer, but Perry is focusing on his solo music and said "I have so many other songs ready to be recorded."

Schon did an interview with QFM96 and was asked about Perry and responded, "I've always been really clear about how I feel about Steve. I'm hoping to meet up for the cup of coffee that he talked about. But I feel we're in a good place.

"And after seeing his album cover, which is very trippy ... I had to look at it for a couple of days, 'cause there's so many hidden messages. ... I was like, 'Wow, this is really deep.' ... I'm just really happy to hear his voice again, to tell you the truth."





