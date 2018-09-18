|
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Announces A Life In Music Events
(hennemusic) Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi will be the featured guest at a pair of upcoming UK interview events next month that will be billed as "Tony Iommi With Phil Alexander: A Life In Music".
At the special events fans will see Iommi in conversation with respected journalist and broadcaster Phil Alexander at the Paisley Town Hall in Paisley, Scotland on Friday, October 12 and at Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh, Scotland on Saturday, October 13.
"I'm really looking forward to spilling the beans with Phil Alexander at our 'A Life In Music' shows," says Iommi. "I've known and worked with Phil for a long time and he probably knows more about my career than I do! He's got a great sense of humor and, combined with a nose for every last detail, it'll be fun delving into all periods of my career."
Iommi and Alexander have crossed paths through the years as part of the journalist's career in print, radio, TV and online, including stints as editor of Kerrang! and editor-in-chief for Mojo before being appointed global creative director of Kerrang! magazine and Rock Music Media. Read more here.
