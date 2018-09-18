Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Announces A Life In Music Events

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi will be the featured guest at a pair of upcoming UK interview events next month that will be billed as "Tony Iommi With Phil Alexander: A Life In Music".

At the special events fans will see Iommi in conversation with respected journalist and broadcaster Phil Alexander at the Paisley Town Hall in Paisley, Scotland on Friday, October 12 and at Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh, Scotland on Saturday, October 13.

"I'm really looking forward to spilling the beans with Phil Alexander at our 'A Life In Music' shows," says Iommi. "I've known and worked with Phil for a long time and he probably knows more about my career than I do! He's got a great sense of humor and, combined with a nose for every last detail, it'll be fun delving into all periods of my career."

Iommi and Alexander have crossed paths through the years as part of the journalist's career in print, radio, TV and online, including stints as editor of Kerrang! and editor-in-chief for Mojo before being appointed global creative director of Kerrang! magazine and Rock Music Media. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Reveals His Earliest Influences

Tony Iommi Has Lump Removed From Throat 2017 In Review

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Says Cancer Will Probably Return

Tony Iommi Reflects On Led Paul Award Honor Ahead Of Reveal

Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Extends Olive Branch To Bill Ward

More Tony Iommi News

Share this article



