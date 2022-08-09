.

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam

Keavin Wiggins | 08-08-2022

Black Sabbath Video still
Video still

Black Sabbath legends Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited on stage in their hometown of Birmingham, England on Monday (August 8th) for a special surprise performance.

The two metal legends reunited to perform two classic Black Sabbath songs, "Paranoid" and "Iron Man" at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games that took place in Birmingham.

They were joined by drummer Tommy Clufetos, who performed with Black Sabbath on their farewell tour, as well as bassist and keyboardist Adam Wakeman. Video of the jam has been shared online by Solid Gold Hits, watch it below:

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam

