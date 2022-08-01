Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi Opens 2022 Commonwealth Games

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi was among the artists that performed at the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK on July 28, and fan-filmed video from the event has surfaced online.
Iommi and acclaimed saxophonist Soweto Kinch led a dream sequence entitled Hear My Voice, based on the title track from the 2020 film, "Trial of the Chicago Seven", as reimagined by Birmingham-born RnB vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambimi.
"It was great to finally meet the hugely talented Indigo Marshall after our performance at tonight's opening of the Commonwealth Games," shared the guitarist on social media alongside a photo of the pair. "Thanks to everyone involved."
The opening ceremony at the city's Alexander Stadium featured some of the city's most celebrated artists and promoted its emerging talent on a global stage in front of a live audience of over 30,000 and a television audience of over a billion.
The largest multi-sport event held in the UK since London 2012 was headlined by hometown heroes Duran Duran.
Watch video of Iommi's performance here.
