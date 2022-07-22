Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi To Open 2022 Commonwealth Games

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi will be among the artists set to appear at the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK on July 28.
The event's Artistic Director, Iqbal Khan, has revealed Iommi and headliners Duran Duran will be on hand to perform in their hometown at the city's Alexander Stadium to mark the formal opening of the Games - the largest multi-sport event held in the UK since London 2012.
Iommi and acclaimed saxophonist Soweto Kinch will lead a dream sequence entitled Hear My Voice, based on the title track from 2020 film, "Trial of the Chicago Seven", as reimagined by Birmingham-born RnB vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambimi.
The opening ceremony will feature some of the city's most celebrated artists and promoting its emerging talent on a global stage in front of a live audience of over 30,000 people and a television audience of over a billion.
"It's true, that I will be performing at the opening of the Commonwealth Games," shared Iommi on social media. "I'm very honored to have been asked to do it and I'm really looking forward to the day! It's such a great boost for Birmingham to have the games held here."
