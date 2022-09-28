Black Sabbath Legend Animated For Tony Iommi SG Special Launch

Epiphone have shared a new animated video for the Black Sabbath classic "Fairies Wear Boots" to celebrate the launch of the new Tony Iommi SG Special.
Prime PR sent over these details" Epiphone is proud to release a guitar based on the iconic original that launched countless heavy riffs in a striking Vintage Cherry finish.
The Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Special features a two-piece mahogany body, a bound one-piece mahogany neck with a rounded profile, an Indian laurel fretboard with 22 frets, a Graph Tech nut, Grover Rotomatic tuners with contemporary style buttons and chrome-covered Epiphone PRO P-90 pickups that are wired to CTS potentiometers and Orange Drop capacitors.
A static cling reproduction of Tony's "Monkey" sticker is in the included hardshell case. The new Epiphone Tony Iommi SG Special is available in both left and right-handed versions. Learn more about the guitar here and watch the video below:
