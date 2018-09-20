Saxon Release 'Predator' Video

NWOBHM icons Saxon have released a new music video for their track "Predator" which features a guest appearance from Johan Hegg from Amon Amarth.

The video can be streamed here and the song comes from the band's latest studio album "Thunderbolt" and frontman Biff Byford had this to say about the new visual:

"Great fun doing the new video for Predator. Big thanks to Johan for doing his thing on vocals with me...And much thanks to Steph Byford for making the video, hope you like it" Watch it





