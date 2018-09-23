News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Disturbed Reveal New Song 'A Reason To Fight'

09-23-2018
Disturbed

Heavy rockers Disturbed are giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album with the release of an online stream of their brand new single "A Reason To Fight".

The song is the latest track that the band has revealed from their upcoming new studio album "Evolution", which is set to hit stores on October 19th via Reprise Records.

The band had this to say about the new record, "It is with tremendous pride, joy, and anticipation that we look forward to sharing the next chapter in the creative life of Disturbed with the world.

"This record is truly unique, and very special to us, and we can only hope that upon listening to it, that the world will feel the same. The record showcases the most adventurous and eclectic combination of musical styles and moods that we've ever attempted in our careers. Each song truly has its own identity, feel, and power." Listen to the song here.


