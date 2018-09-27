Diamond Head Announce Fall Tour New Wave Of British Heavy Metal icons Diamond Head have announced that they will be launching a tour across Europe next month through November. The tour will be broken up into two parts beginning with a leg across their native UK, which will be launching on October 5th at the New Cross Inn in London.



The European portion of the tour is set to kick off on October 25th at Little Devil in Tilburg (Nl) and will be wrapping up on November 18th at C.C. Valdefierro and Zaragoza (Es).



Diamond Head Tour Dates:

05/10 - New Cross Inn - London

06/10 - The Robin - Wolverhampton

07/10 - Muni Arts Centre - Pontypridd

09/10 - Club Rock - Carlisle

10/10 - Eleven - Stoke On Trent

11/10 - Audio Glasgow - Scotland

12/10 - Krakatoa - Aberdeen - Scotland

13/10 - La Belle Angele - Edinburgh

14/10 - Factory Mcr - Manchester

17/10 - The 1865 - Southampton

21/10 - Frog & Fiddle - Cheltenham

25/10 - Little Devil - Tilburg (Nl)

26/10 - Podium De Flux - Zandaam (Nl)

27/10 - Roxy Concerts - Flensburg (De)

28/10 - Bambi Galore - Hamburg (De)

29/10 - Matrix/Rockpalast - Bochum (De)

30/10 - 7er Club - Mannheim (De)

31/10 - Moonlight Music Hall - Diest (Be)

01/11 - Lindenpark - Potsdam (De)

02/11 - Kwadrat Club - Krakow (Pl)

03/11 - Hydrozagadka Club - Warsaw (Pl)

04/11 - U Bazyla Club - Poznan (Pl)

05/11 - Collosseum Club - Koå¡Ice (Sk)

06/11 - Durer Kert - Budapest (Hu)

08/11 - Viper Room - Vienna (At)

09/11 - Exenzia Rock Club - Prato (It)

10/11 - Slaughter House - Milan (It)

11/11 - Jailbreak - Rome (It)

12/11 November - Padiglione14 - Turin (It)

14/11 - Sala Boveda - Barcelona (Es)

15/11 - Sound Stage Madrid (Es)

16/11 - Urban Rock Concept - Vitoria (Es)

17/11 - Sir Laurens - Oviedo (Es)

18/11 - C.C. Valdefierro - Zaragoza (Es)

