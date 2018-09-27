|
Diamond Head Announce Fall Tour
09-27-2018
New Wave Of British Heavy Metal icons Diamond Head have announced that they will be launching a tour across Europe next month through November.
The tour will be broken up into two parts beginning with a leg across their native UK, which will be launching on October 5th at the New Cross Inn in London.
The European portion of the tour is set to kick off on October 25th at Little Devil in Tilburg (Nl) and will be wrapping up on November 18th at C.C. Valdefierro and Zaragoza (Es).
Diamond Head Tour Dates:
05/10 - New Cross Inn - London
06/10 - The Robin - Wolverhampton
07/10 - Muni Arts Centre - Pontypridd
09/10 - Club Rock - Carlisle
10/10 - Eleven - Stoke On Trent
11/10 - Audio Glasgow - Scotland
12/10 - Krakatoa - Aberdeen - Scotland
13/10 - La Belle Angele - Edinburgh
14/10 - Factory Mcr - Manchester
17/10 - The 1865 - Southampton
21/10 - Frog & Fiddle - Cheltenham
25/10 - Little Devil - Tilburg (Nl)
26/10 - Podium De Flux - Zandaam (Nl)
27/10 - Roxy Concerts - Flensburg (De)
28/10 - Bambi Galore - Hamburg (De)
29/10 - Matrix/Rockpalast - Bochum (De)
30/10 - 7er Club - Mannheim (De)
31/10 - Moonlight Music Hall - Diest (Be)
01/11 - Lindenpark - Potsdam (De)
02/11 - Kwadrat Club - Krakow (Pl)
03/11 - Hydrozagadka Club - Warsaw (Pl)
04/11 - U Bazyla Club - Poznan (Pl)
05/11 - Collosseum Club - Koå¡Ice (Sk)
06/11 - Durer Kert - Budapest (Hu)
08/11 - Viper Room - Vienna (At)
09/11 - Exenzia Rock Club - Prato (It)
10/11 - Slaughter House - Milan (It)
11/11 - Jailbreak - Rome (It)
12/11 November - Padiglione14 - Turin (It)
14/11 - Sala Boveda - Barcelona (Es)
15/11 - Sound Stage Madrid (Es)
16/11 - Urban Rock Concept - Vitoria (Es)
17/11 - Sir Laurens - Oviedo (Es)
18/11 - C.C. Valdefierro - Zaragoza (Es)
