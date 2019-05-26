Diamond Head Release 'The Coffin Train' Video

New Wave Of British Heavy Metal icons Diamond Head have released a stream of their brand new music video for their new track "The Coffin Train".

The song is the title track to the veteran band's forthcoming album, which was released this past Friday, May 24th. guitarist Brian had this to say, "I am very proud of this song and it's my favorite from the new album.

"It is one of the best songs I have ever co-written and cannot wait for people to hear it. I love dynamics and mood changes in songs and this has it all for me. From the clean, tension-building verse, stepping up for the bridge then dropping into a massive heavy chorus... At just over six minutes, it's an aural feast."



"It's easily the best song on this record," continues vocalist Rasmus Bom Andersen. "We put so much effort into making this a true DIAMOND HEAD song from start to finish and we hope our fans feel the same."



"Pure Class; it slows the pace down," adds drummer Karl Wilcox. "Fans and new-comers will appreciate the choice of Brian's guitar work. Guitars, groove, harmonies, and hooks abound, as this track rumbles along until it reaches its thundering finale. Take a seat..." Watch the video here





