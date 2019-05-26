|
Diamond Head Release 'The Coffin Train' Video
05-26-2019
New Wave Of British Heavy Metal icons Diamond Head have released a stream of their brand new music video for their new track "The Coffin Train".
The song is the title track to the veteran band's forthcoming album, which was released this past Friday, May 24th. guitarist Brian had this to say, "I am very proud of this song and it's my favorite from the new album.
"It is one of the best songs I have ever co-written and cannot wait for people to hear it. I love dynamics and mood changes in songs and this has it all for me. From the clean, tension-building verse, stepping up for the bridge then dropping into a massive heavy chorus... At just over six minutes, it's an aural feast."
Related Stories
Diamond Head Release 'The Coffin Train' Video
Diamond Head Release 'Death By Design' Video
Diamond Head Release 'Belly Of The Beast' Video
Diamond Head Announce Fall Tour
Diamond Head Launching North American Tour
NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour