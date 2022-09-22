Diamond Head Release Sweet And Innocent (Lost Original Mix) Video

Lightning To The Nations cover art

(Earsplit) Diamond Head have shared a music video for their single "Sweet And Innocent (Lost Original Mix)." The track comes from the band's upcoming release, Lightning To The Nations (The White Album) [Remastered 2021], set to be released on September 30th.

The video is a historical and fascinating watch, incorporating photos, videos, and magnificent gems from the vaults of cofounding member Brian Tatler himself.

"I think it's great for the fans to see the old photos and videos from the early '80s," comments Tatler. "According to my notes, 'Sweet And Innocent' was written on the 18th of June 1978 and was first released on the Lightning To The Nations album in June 1980. It never had a video back in the day, so it's great to have this now."

Watch the video below:

