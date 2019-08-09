Diamond Head Release Lyric Video For New Single

Diamond Head have released a lyric video for their new single "The Sleeper." The song comes from the NWOBHM band's latest studio album "The Coffin Train".



Frontman Rasmus Bom Andersens had this to say, "It's such a big sounding track that it almost takes you on a cinematic journey. 'The Sleeper' is a follow up to 'Silence' off the last record.

"We had fans who loved the orchestral elements and I wanted to give them some more. It was inspired by a favorite Sci-fi movie from my childhood."



Guitarist Brian Tatler added, "Starting life in 2016 with the main riff, I decided to demo it and see if I could make it into a song. With a bit of work this grew into a powerful monster with Ras' lyrics inspired by the 1984 film Dune. It's very moody and dynamic with brilliant orchestration." Watch the video here





Related Stories

Diamond Head Release 'The Coffin Train' Video

Diamond Head Release 'Death By Design' Video

Diamond Head Release 'Belly Of The Beast' Video

Diamond Head Announce Fall Tour

Diamond Head Launching North American Tour

NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour

More Diamond Head News

Share this article



