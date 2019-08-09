.

Diamond Head Release Lyric Video For New Single

08-09-2019
Diamond Head

Diamond Head have released a lyric video for their new single "The Sleeper." The song comes from the NWOBHM band's latest studio album "The Coffin Train".

Frontman Rasmus Bom Andersens had this to say, "It's such a big sounding track that it almost takes you on a cinematic journey. 'The Sleeper' is a follow up to 'Silence' off the last record.

"We had fans who loved the orchestral elements and I wanted to give them some more. It was inspired by a favorite Sci-fi movie from my childhood."

Guitarist Brian Tatler added, "Starting life in 2016 with the main riff, I decided to demo it and see if I could make it into a song. With a bit of work this grew into a powerful monster with Ras' lyrics inspired by the 1984 film Dune. It's very moody and dynamic with brilliant orchestration." Watch the video here


Related Stories


Diamond Head Release Lyric Video For New Single

Diamond Head Release 'The Coffin Train' Video

Diamond Head Release 'Death By Design' Video

Diamond Head Release 'Belly Of The Beast' Video

Diamond Head Announce Fall Tour

Diamond Head Launching North American Tour

NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour

More Diamond Head News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' Expanded For 50th Anniversary- Losing Guns N' Roses Gig To Slash Was Best Of Both Worlds For Guitarist- Ghost Mastermind Reflects On Being Outed- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Three

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Two Report

advertisement


Latest News
The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' Expanded For 50th Anniversary

Losing Guns N' Roses Gig To Slash Was Best Of Both Worlds For Guitarist

Ghost Mastermind Reflects On Being Outed

Norma Jean Release 'Mind Over Mind' Video

Thunder Stream Led Zeppelin Cover From New Greatest Hits

The Cure 40th Anniversary Live Package Announced

The Early November Stream 'I Dissolve'

Diamond Head Release Lyric Video For New Single



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.