News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Megadeth To Set Sail With Fans On MegaCruise

09-27-2018
Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth are teasing a forthcoming announcement about their first-ever MegaCruise event next year. "MegaCruise: Thrashing Through The Pacific 2019" is the message shared across the thrash band's social media sites while inviting fans to sign up for the mailing list at megacruise.com.

As fans await further details about the cruise, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recently confirmed that the group have been in songwriting mode for a 2019 follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia."

"Yes, actually, we are," Mustaine confirmed to Guitar World about the work-in-progress. "We have been for a few weeks now. All the band members are at home writing stuff and putting it in the same spot, keeping all the riffs centralized in one place. And anybody can access anybody's stuff. And then once we're done I'll start assembling everything." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Megadeth To Set Sail With Fans On MegaCruise

Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman

Megadeth David Ellefson Announces Storyteller Tour

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Pens Japan Heritage Theme Song

Megadeth Stream Remastered Classic From Debut Reissue

More Megadeth News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute- Allman Brothers Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery- Elton John Adds New Leg To Farewell Tour - more

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour- Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle- Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans- more

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- Beatles Expanding The White Album- more

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments- Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival- Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery

Elton John Adds New North American Leg To Farewell Tour

Megadeth To Set Sail With Fans On MegaCruise

The Eagles Announce Expansive Career-Spanning Box Set

Diamond Head Announce Fall Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Continue Celebrating Band's Songs On Tour

Metallica Release Live 'Blackened' Video

The Ramones Stream Previously-Unreleased Video From 1978

The Paper Kites Release 'Give Me Your Fire, Give Me Your Rain' Video

Tourniquet Streaming New Song 'Sinister Scherzo'

Singled Out: Sydney Wright's Seiche

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle

Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans

Slash Releases 'Driving Rain' Animated Live Action Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.