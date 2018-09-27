News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Paper Kites Release 'Give Me Your Fire, Give Me Your Rain' Video

09-27-2018
The Paper Kites

The Paper Kites have released a music video for their track "Give Me Your Fire, Give Me Your Rain." The song comes from their brand new record "On the Corner Where You Live".

The visual was directed by Drew Wilson and edited by band frontman Sam Bentley and can be streamed here. "I was really happy to be able to edit this clip myself," says Sam. "I always have a clear idea of what a song should look like once it's been written, and it was great to have a hand in bringing that vision to life."

He added, "I actually didn't have to do much editing at all, I just took Drew's footage and cut it up and it worked really nicely - it looked like how the songs felt to me. It's all handheld, pretty raw and rough, and there's nothing fancy about it at all - just normal people - but there's something about it that feels romantic. He really captured the feeling of the album so well."


Related Stories


The Paper Kites Release 'Give Me Your Fire, Give Me Your Rain' Video

More The Paper Kites News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute- Allman Brothers Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery- Elton John Adds New Leg To Farewell Tour - more

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour- Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle- Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans- more

Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- Beatles Expanding The White Album- more

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments- Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival- Ace Frehley Streams New Song and Announce Special TV Appearance- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery

Elton John Adds New North American Leg To Farewell Tour

Megadeth To Set Sail With Fans On MegaCruise

The Eagles Announce Expansive Career-Spanning Box Set

Diamond Head Announce Fall Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Continue Celebrating Band's Songs On Tour

Metallica Release Live 'Blackened' Video

The Ramones Stream Previously-Unreleased Video From 1978

The Paper Kites Release 'Give Me Your Fire, Give Me Your Rain' Video

Tourniquet Streaming New Song 'Sinister Scherzo'

Singled Out: Sydney Wright's Seiche

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour

Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle

Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans

Slash Releases 'Driving Rain' Animated Live Action Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.