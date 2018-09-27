The Paper Kites Release 'Give Me Your Fire, Give Me Your Rain' Video The Paper Kites have released a music video for their track "Give Me Your Fire, Give Me Your Rain." The song comes from their brand new record "On the Corner Where You Live". The visual was directed by Drew Wilson and edited by band frontman Sam Bentley and can be streamed here. "I was really happy to be able to edit this clip myself," says Sam. "I always have a clear idea of what a song should look like once it's been written, and it was great to have a hand in bringing that vision to life." He added, "I actually didn't have to do much editing at all, I just took Drew's footage and cut it up and it worked really nicely - it looked like how the songs felt to me. It's all handheld, pretty raw and rough, and there's nothing fancy about it at all - just normal people - but there's something about it that feels romantic. He really captured the feeling of the album so well."

