Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning His Collection

Van Halen fans will soon have the opportunity to purchase items from the band's former manager (from 1978 - 1985) Neal Monk by Backstage Auctions, who have released a preview on their website.

The auction will feature over 400 lots that include items that Monk collected over the years including original artwork, photos, autographed items, correspondence, guitar picks, tour itineraries, backstage passes, crew t-shirts, gold record awards and more.

He had this to say, "I kept it for nearly 40 years and used a lot of it to jog my memory for when I was writing my 'Running With The Devil' book. Now that the book is done and in stores, I'd like to see these mementos in the hands of fans and collectors".

The auction is set to run from October 13th through 21st and a preview can be seen here.





