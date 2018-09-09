|
No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne (Week in Review)
No More Tours Doesn't Mean No More Ozzy Osbourne was a top story on Friday: Black Sabbath retired and Ozzy Osbourne just launched his final tour last week but that does not mean that the legendary metal singer will be going gently into that good night (e.g. retiring). Ozzy assured fans that he has no plans to hang up his microphone and water bucket following the concluding on his epic No More Tours trek and will continue to perform. He said, "I have to say this, "I'm not retiring!' I'm just not doing world tours anymore. I'm still doing gigs. I'm still going to do shows, just no more world tours. They'll say, 'You said you were going to retire on the No More Tours Tour 25 years ago,' but I'm not retiring!" - here.
