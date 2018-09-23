News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Billy Idol Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency (Week in Review)

Billy Idol

Billy Idol Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Billy Idol has announced dates for a Las Vegas residency that will be taking place in 2019 at the city's Pearl Concert Theater in the Palms Casino Resort.

Currently playing shows on a US tour, the veteran rocker will play a five-night run in January and, again, in October of next year that will see him perform tunes from throughout his career, including tracks from seminal British punk band Generation X and his solo hits.

"Steve Stevens, my band and I have played Vegas many times and its always been a blast," says Idol. "We can't stay away! Las Vegas keeps us coming back for more. Let's make these shows at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort the best yet!" See the dates and promo video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

