Stevie Nicks Makes Rock Hall History

03-31-2019
Stevie Nicks

(hennemusic) Stevie Nicks made history at the Barclays Center in New York on March 29 by becoming the first woman inducted twice into the Rock And Roll hall Of Fame.

Previously honored as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, Nicks re-entered the music industry institution as part of the class of 2019 alongside Def Leppard, The Cure, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

Following an introduction by One Direction singer Harry Styles, Rolling Stone reports Nicks delivered a rousing speech of her own.

"Thank you for this, for being the first girl in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - twice!," began the rocker before rambling on about her days joining Fleetwood Mac, to working with Prince, to secretly planning her 1981 solo album debut, "Bella Donna", with help from friend Paul Fishkin. "We went to Mr. Doug Morris at Atlantic [Records], my hero. I said, 'So Doug, what I want to do is I want to make a Tom Petty album, straight up rock and roll. I have two great girl singers, Laurie and Sharon that are amazing, and we're going to be Crosby, Stills & Nash. I'm going to be Stills and they're going to be Nash and Crosby.'"

"Bella Donna" topped the US Billboard 200, produced a pair of US Top 10 hits ("Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" and "Leather And Lace"), and went on to sell more than 4 million copies in the country.

Nicks is thrilled to share advice to fellow female performers about the trail she has blazed, the lessons she has learned, and how the next generation can follow her lead.

"This is a hard thing to do," she tells the crowd. "But I know there's somebody out there that will be able to do it because I'm going to give you all the directions and I'll do enough interviews and say what to do."

Wrapping things up with a series of thanks to her music industry associates, Nicks returned to the stage with her band for a four-song run of hits that included 1983's "Stand Back", and three tunes from "Bella Donna": "Leather And Lace" with guest Don Henley, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" with Styles, and the set-closer, "Edge Of Seventeen." Watch video from the event here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


