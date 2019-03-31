Yes' Jon Anderson Releases 'Makes Me Happy' Video

Original Yes frontman Jon Anderson has released a music video for his new song "Makes Me Happy". It comes from the prog rock legend's brand new album "1000 Hands" that was released on Sunday (March 31st).

Jon had this to say about the clip via a Facebook post, "I am very excited for people to hear and see this crazy wonderful video, created by my daughter Deborah and my wife Janee on the spur of the moment one day at home. It shows things that make me happy and you can see how much fun we were having by the look on my face. It was hilarious!"

The track features guest appearances from Rick Derringer and the Tower of Power horn section. Watch an online stream of the new visual here.





