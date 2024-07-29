Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Deliver 'True Messenger' Video

Legendary original Yes frontman Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks have shared a music video for their new single "True Messenger", the second track revealed from their forthcoming album "True" that will arrive on August 23rd.
According to the announcement, "True Messenger" along with the first single "Shine On" and album track "Thank God" have been part of the live set since the first date of the current summer tour. Additionally, one of the album's epic tracks, "Counties And Countries" is played nightly during the intermission of the show over the venue's PA system.
The video for "True Messenger" was directed by Tom Flynn and shot in the same New Jersey location as "Shine On". Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks YES Epics, Classics, and More Tour continues through September 27th. Dates are below:
8/2/2024 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*
8/4/2024 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Outdoors*
8/7/2024 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*
8/10/2024 - Denver, CO - Paramount
8/14/2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
8/16/2024 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center
9/11/2024 - Beverly MA- Cabot Theatre
9/13/2024 - Glenside PA- Keswick Theatre
9/15/2024 - Glenside PA- Keswick Theatre
9/19/2024 - Port Chester NY- Capitol Theatre*
9/21/2024 - Montclair NJ- Wellmont Theatre*
9/25/2024- New London CT- Garde Arts Center
9/27/2024 - Staten Island NY- St George Theatre*
*w/Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer
