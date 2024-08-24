Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Video

(Glass Onyon) After months of anticipation, the debut album from Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks, "TRUE", has been released. The nine-song album, produced by Jon and Richie Castellano, is the album YES fans worldwide have been waiting for since Jon's departure from the band in 2008.
The album's centerpieces are two epic tracks, the 16 and a half minute "Once Upon a Dream" and the nearly 10 minute "Counties and Countries". To celebrate the album release, a video for "Counties and Countries" has been shared.
The video was created by Jon's co-producer and Band Geek member Richie Castellano and Jon's long-time videographer Michael Byrne. Jon and The Band Geeks commence leg 3 of their summer tour September 11 in Beverly, Mass. All remaining dates are below:
9/11/2024 - Beverly MA- Cabot Theatre
9/13/2024 - Glenside PA- Keswick Theatre
9/15/2024 - Glenside PA- Keswick Theatre
9/19/2024 - Port Chester NY- Capitol Theatre *
9/21/2024 - Montclair NJ- Wellmont Theatre *
9/25/2024 - New London CT- Garde Arts Center
9/27/2024 - Staten Island NY- St George Theatre *
*w/Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Deliver 'True Messenger' Video
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks 'Shine On' With New Video
Yes Legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce New Album 'TRUE'
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce Yes Epics, Classics, And More Tour
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion- Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery- more
AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Third Biggest Selling Album In U.S. History- Motley Crue Announce EP with Beastie Boys' Cover- more
Miranda Lambert Previews 'Postcards from Texas' With Surprise Austin Show- Dierks Bentley, Travis Tritt, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith Concert TV Specials Coming- more
Caught In The Act: Marilyn Manson Live In Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer Fun in Clarksville, Tennessee
Caught In The Act: Creed, Three Doors Down and Finger 11 Rock Chicagoland
Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Let the Dance Begin! Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Injured In Explosion
Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel All 2024 Dates Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery
Slash and Eric Gales Guest On Beth Hart's New Album 'You Still Got Me'
Mike Tramp Shares 'Out With The Boys' Video
Watch Neck Deep's 'Sort Yourself Out' Video
Finger Eleven Deliver 'Adrenaline' Video
Fleshgod Apocalypse Mark 'Opera' Album Release With 'Morphine Waltz' Video
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Video