Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Share 'Once Upon A Dream' Video

(Glass Onyon) After months of anticipation, the debut album from Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks, "TRUE", has been released. The nine-song album, produced by Jon and Richie Castellano, is the album YES fans worldwide have been waiting for since Jon's departure from the band in 2008.

The album's centerpieces are two epic tracks, the 16 and a half minute "Once Upon a Dream" and the nearly 10 minute "Counties and Countries". To celebrate the album release, a video for "Counties and Countries" has been shared.

The video was created by Jon's co-producer and Band Geek member Richie Castellano and Jon's long-time videographer Michael Byrne. Jon and The Band Geeks commence leg 3 of their summer tour September 11 in Beverly, Mass. All remaining dates are below:

9/11/2024 - Beverly MA- Cabot Theatre

9/13/2024 - Glenside PA- Keswick Theatre

9/15/2024 - Glenside PA- Keswick Theatre

9/19/2024 - Port Chester NY- Capitol Theatre *

9/21/2024 - Montclair NJ- Wellmont Theatre *

9/25/2024 - New London CT- Garde Arts Center

9/27/2024 - Staten Island NY- St George Theatre *

*w/Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer

