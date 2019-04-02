News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery

04-02-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will undergo surgery this week to replace a valve in his heart, confirmed Rolling Stone magazine on Monday after the news was first revealed by the Drudge Report.

The 75-year-old rocker will have the procedure done in New York this Friday, April 5, and is expected to make a full recovery after what should be a short stay in hospital.

"Mick will be undergoing a non-invasive heart valve procedure," a source told The UK's Sun. "The prognosis is good and this kind of surgery has a high success rate."

The need to address Jagger's health issue led to the postponement of The Rolling Stones 2019 No Filter tour of North America, which was set to begin next month in Miami Gardens, FL.

"I'm so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets, I really hate letting you down like this," explained Jagger. "I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

"A big disappointment for everyone," shared Keith Richards on social media, "but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon. Mick, we are always there for you!"

"We'll miss you over the next few weeks," added guitarist Ronnie Wood, "but we're looking forward to seeing you all again very soon. Here's to Mick ~ thanks for your supportive messages ... it means so much to us." See the posts here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


