Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban Added To ACMs

Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban have been added to the performance lineup for the 54th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards this Sunday, April 7th.

The special event will be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast 8:00 PM ET / delayed PT on CBS with Reba McEntire hosting.

Previously announced performers include Jason Aldean (ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree), Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs (ACM New Male Artist of the Year), Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Khalid, Miranda Lambert, LANCO (ACM New Group of the Year), Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde (ACM New Female Artist of the Year), Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Carrie Underwood.

This year's presenters will include Lauren Alaina, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Nancy O'Dell, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, Cole Swindell, and Wilmer Valderrama.





