News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban Added To ACMs

04-03-2019
ACM

Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban have been added to the performance lineup for the 54th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards this Sunday, April 7th.

The special event will be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast 8:00 PM ET / delayed PT on CBS with Reba McEntire hosting.

Previously announced performers include Jason Aldean (ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree), Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs (ACM New Male Artist of the Year), Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Khalid, Miranda Lambert, LANCO (ACM New Group of the Year), Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde (ACM New Female Artist of the Year), Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Carrie Underwood.

This year's presenters will include Lauren Alaina, Beth Behrs, Clint Black, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jessie James Decker, Hunter Hayes, Jay Hernandez, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Nancy O'Dell, Danica Patrick, Carly Pearce, Dennis Quaid, Michael Ray, Cole Swindell, and Wilmer Valderrama.


Related Stories


Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban Added To ACMs

Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Single During ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers

Reba McEntire Surprises Early ACM Winners

Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum Lead Additions To ACM Awards

Dierks Bentley Looking For Photos of 'Female Heroes' For ACM Performance

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett Lead ACM Awards Performers

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

Thomas Rhett, Lee Brice Lead ACM Stories, Songs & Stars Benefit Show

11th Annual ACM Honors Highlights

More ACM News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
The Eagles To Play Hotel California Album Live For First Time- Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall- Jimmy Page Lends Stairway To Heaven Guitar To Exhibit- more

Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery- Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play- Van Halen Reunion Tour Not Going To Happen Says Anthony- more

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Makes Surprise Festival Appearance- Neal Schon Upset About Journey's Silence Over Assault- Black Veil Brides' Andy Black Recovering From Surgery- more

Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Over Mick Jagger Medical Issue- Def Leppard Lead 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions- Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
The Eagles To Play Hotel California Album Live For First Time

Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall

Jimmy Page Lends Stairway To Heaven Guitar To New Exhibit

Metallica and Slipknot Add Dates To Tour

Yes Recruit Prog Legends For North American Tour

The Raconteurs Announce First New Album In Over A Decade

Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban Added To ACMs

Trey Anastasio Announces New Album And Streams Title Song

The Get Up Kids Release 'The Problem Is Me' Video

The Beta Machine (A Perfect Circle) Singled Out Week: Someday

Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play

Van Halen Reunion Tour Not Going To Happen Says Anthony

Ghost Announce North American Tour

Motley Crue Debut In Top 10 With The Dirt Soundtrack

Queen Musical To Tour North America

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.