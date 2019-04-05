|
Alice In Chains Stream 4th Episode Of Black Antenna
04-05-2019
(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming episode four in their new science-fiction series entitled "Black Antenna" which is directed by Adam Mason and inspired by the band's latest album, "Rainier Fog",
The film stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.
The latest clip follows the series recent launch and stream of the third episode in the 90-minute movie, which will be rolled out in ten episodic segments alongside tracks from the record.
"I'm a long-time fan of the band," says Mason. "And this was an opportunity to do something fresh and inspiring from an indie filmmaking side. The sound and vision between album and film are closely intertwined - it was a brilliant synergy that led to a really unique project." Watch it here.
