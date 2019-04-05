Limited Edition Traffic Vinyl Boxset Announced

Classic rock icons Traffic's studio albums from 1967 through 1974 are being gathered together for a limited edition vinyl boxset that will be released by UMe/Island on May 17th.

According to the label, the new set will feature all six studio albums recorded for the Island Records (not including the "Last Exit" record which featured live recordings along with studio tracks).

The albums have been remastered from the original tapes and will presented in their original and highly collectable 'first' Island pressing form (gatefold sleeves, pink eye labels etc). The set also includes a related and super rare facsimile promo poster for each album.



Mr Fantasy LP

Side A

Heaven Is In Your Mind

Berkshire Poppies

House For Everyone

No Face, No Name, No Number

Dear Mr. Fantasy

Side B

Dealer

Utterly Simple

Coloured Rain

Hope I Never Find Me There

Giving To You

Traffic LP

Side A

You Can All Join In

Pearly Queen

Don't Be Sad

Who Knows What Tomorrow May Bring

Feelin' Alright?

Side B

Vagabond Virgin

Forty Thousand Headmen

Cryin' To Be Heard

No Time To Live

Means To An End

John Barleycorn Must Die LP

Side A

Glad

Freedom Rider

Empty Pages

Side B

Stranger To Himself

John Barleycorn

Every Mother's Son

Shoot Out At The Fantasy Factory LP

Side A

Shoot Out At The Fantasy Factory

Roll Right Stones

Side B

Evening Blue

Tragic Magic

(Sometimes I Feel So) Uninspired

The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys LP

Side A

Hidden Treasure

The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys

Rock 'n' Roll Stew

Side B

Many A Mile To Freedom

Light Up Or Leave Me Alone

Rainmaker

When The Eagle Flies LP

Side A

Something New

Dream Gerrard

Graveyard People

Side B

Walking In The Wind

Memories Of A Rock N' Rolla

Love

When The Eagle Flies





