Limited Edition Traffic Vinyl Boxset Announced
04-05-2019
Classic rock icons Traffic's studio albums from 1967 through 1974 are being gathered together for a limited edition vinyl boxset that will be released by UMe/Island on May 17th.
According to the label, the new set will feature all six studio albums recorded for the Island Records (not including the "Last Exit" record which featured live recordings along with studio tracks).
The albums have been remastered from the original tapes and will presented in their original and highly collectable 'first' Island pressing form (gatefold sleeves, pink eye labels etc). The set also includes a related and super rare facsimile promo poster for each album.
