News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Limited Edition Traffic Vinyl Boxset Announced

04-05-2019
Traffic

Classic rock icons Traffic's studio albums from 1967 through 1974 are being gathered together for a limited edition vinyl boxset that will be released by UMe/Island on May 17th.

According to the label, the new set will feature all six studio albums recorded for the Island Records (not including the "Last Exit" record which featured live recordings along with studio tracks).

The albums have been remastered from the original tapes and will presented in their original and highly collectable 'first' Island pressing form (gatefold sleeves, pink eye labels etc). The set also includes a related and super rare facsimile promo poster for each album.

Mr Fantasy LP
Side A
Heaven Is In Your Mind
Berkshire Poppies
House For Everyone
No Face, No Name, No Number
Dear Mr. Fantasy

Side B
Dealer
Utterly Simple
Coloured Rain
Hope I Never Find Me There
Giving To You

Traffic LP
Side A
You Can All Join In
Pearly Queen
Don't Be Sad
Who Knows What Tomorrow May Bring
Feelin' Alright?

Side B
Vagabond Virgin
Forty Thousand Headmen
Cryin' To Be Heard
No Time To Live
Means To An End

John Barleycorn Must Die LP
Side A
Glad
Freedom Rider
Empty Pages

Side B
Stranger To Himself
John Barleycorn
Every Mother's Son

Shoot Out At The Fantasy Factory LP
Side A
Shoot Out At The Fantasy Factory
Roll Right Stones

Side B
Evening Blue
Tragic Magic
(Sometimes I Feel So) Uninspired

The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys LP
Side A
Hidden Treasure
The Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys
Rock 'n' Roll Stew

Side B
Many A Mile To Freedom
Light Up Or Leave Me Alone
Rainmaker

When The Eagle Flies LP
Side A
Something New
Dream Gerrard
Graveyard People

Side B
Walking In The Wind
Memories Of A Rock N' Rolla
Love
When The Eagle Flies


Related Stories


Limited Edition Traffic Vinyl Boxset Announced

Adrenaline Mob Member Killed In Traffic Accident On Tour 2017 In Review

Taylor Swift Used In TV Traffic Report

New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming

Adrenaline Mob Member Killed In Traffic Accident On Tour

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Was 'Almost Killed' In Traffic Accident 2016 In Review

More Traffic News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup- Rock Hall Induction Not That Important To Def Leppard's Elliott- more

Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album- David Lee Roth's Surprise Van Halen Classic Performance Goes Online- The Original Misfits Announce Stadium Show- more

The Eagles To Play Hotel California Album Live For First Time- Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall- Jimmy Page Lends Stairway To Heaven Guitar To Exhibit- more

Rolling Stones Mick Jagger To Have Heart Surgery- Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play- Van Halen Reunion Tour Not Going To Happen Says Anthony- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Pushes Tour Dates To 2020 Due To Injury

Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup

Rock Hall Induction Not That Important To Def Leppard's Elliott

Megadeth Guitarist Filling In For In Flames' Niclas Engelin

Aerosmith Preview Deuces Are Wild Residency

Motley Crue's The Dirt Returns To New York Times Best Sellers List

Devildriver Finish Recording New Album

Black Veil Brides 'Reimagining' Debut Album For 10th Anniversary

Limited Edition Traffic Vinyl Boxset Announced

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant Reveals His Bucket List Album Dream

Alice In Chains Stream 4th Episode Of Black Antenna

The Beta Machine (A Perfect Circle) Singled Out Week: Palindrome

Ozzy Osbourne Has 10 Song Ideas For Possible New Album

David Lee Roth's Surprise Van Halen Classic Performance Goes Online

The Original Misfits Announce Stadium Reunion Show

M.O.D. Return and Plot New Release

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.