Ace Frehley's Comet Members Reunite In New Band

Former members of original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley's previous band Frehley's Comet have formed a new group called Return Of The Comet and played their first show this past weekend.

The band features former Frehley's Comet stars John Regan, Tod Howarth and Richie Scarlet and they are joined by former Ace Frehley solo band drummer Steve Werner.

Return Of The Comet played their first live show this past Friday night (April 5th) at the at the Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport, CT. Watch fan filmed video of their performance of the very first two songs from the debut show here.

Howarth and Regan reunited with Ace Frehley last summer when they joined their former bandmate Ace on stage during an encore for a concert that Frehley headlined but also featured their group Four By Fate (which also features Pat Gasperini and ex-Skid Row drummer Rob Affuso.)





