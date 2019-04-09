News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show

04-09-2019
Rod Stewart

Two rock legends will once again share the stage together. Rod Stewart has announced that he will be reuniting with Jeff Beck for a special one-off concert at the Hollywood Bowl on September 27th.

Rod broke the news via social media on Monday (April 8th) with the following post, "Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck are back together for one night only!

"The former bandmates reunite for their most in depth concert in over 35 years at Rod's return to the Hollywood Bowl on September 27. Tickets on sale Friday, April 12. livenation.com".

The one off show will be taking place between Rod Stewart's upcoming The Hits residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas which will feature an eight show run from September 18th through October 5th.


