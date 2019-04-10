Venom Release 'Bring Out Your Dead' Lyric Video

Venom have released a brand new lyric video for their song "Bring Out Your Dead" as they prepare to released a special double picture disc.

The song comes from the band's latest album "Storm The Gates" and Spinefarm Records will be releasing a limited edition picture disc on April 19th.

The double picture disc deluxe collectors edition is being only being pressed in limited numbers, according to the announcement. Watch the new lyric video here.





