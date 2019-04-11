News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Leela James & The Truth's That Woman

04-11-2019
Leela James

Leela James & The Truth are releasing their new EP "Are You Ready?" this week and to celebrate we asked hitmaker Leela herself to tell us about the song "That Woman." Here is the story:

My career has been influenced by so many artists, writers and performers. The one consistent thread that runs through everything is authentic soul. From Aretha Franklin to Janis Joplin, Tina Turner to Alabama Shakes, raw vocal emotion has always connected to me in a real way. Having something to say and then saying it in a unique, unfiltered performance is what I've always strived for. Soul is not bound by style or genre or tempo. I believe it's something that's either in you or it's not, and it can't be denied no matter what the style of music. When you are soul artist like myself, or I dare say an artist with soul, you can sing whatever you want and it will still ultimately produce the same result...raw emotion, "soul." I believe a soulful voice can pierce through any song, period.

I wrote the song "That Woman" in collaboration with The Truth Band. It was instantaneous, from the first guitar lick of JMo Mozee to Dae Dae Haddon's pulsing drum beat, I knew I had to be over the top in emotion and in message. I wanted to say that every woman has an identity, that we are not just "that woman." The music came together so fast, almost preordained. That seems to be when it works best. The entire ARE YOU READY? EP came together the same way.

There is a rawness that you get from a basic rhythm section... guitar, bass and drums...in your face, nowhere to hide. It's like a "toe to toe" sparring match. Even though my career has been in an R&B setting for the majority, I'm also comfortable singing anything , because I love all kinds of music. Furthermore, I feel that, as long as the underlining thread in the music is Soul, then it doesn't matter, because it's going to still be soulful. We recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Hollywood, where artists like Prince and the Rolling Stones haunt the hallways. The music, recorded and mixed by the amazing engineer, Ray Bardani, jumped out of the speakers inviting me to give the same energy that I bring in my live performances that often doesn't make it to the studio recordings. George Clinton once said something about doing it to you "in your earhole," lol. That's what "That Woman" is about. It's an unapologetic, brash and an announcement that I've arrived and I'm ready to embrace my extremities. So much fun!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!


