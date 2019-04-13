Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases 'The Best Thing' Video

British blues rocker Joanne Shaw Taylor has released a brand new video for her track "The Best Thing". The song comes from her forthcoming studio album.

The new record will be entitled "Reckless Heart" and is scheduled to hit stores in the U.S. on May 17th from Silvertone/ Sony. The new music video can be streamed here.

The album was produced by Al Sutton (Bob Seger, Greta Van Fleet, Shery Crow) and features some notable Detroit musicians including jazz drummer Ron Otis, bassist James Simonson, and keyboardists Phil Hale and Chris Codish.

Taylor will be launching a U.S. tour in support of the album on May 11th in Phoenix, AZ at the Musical Instrument Museum.





