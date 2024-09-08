Joanne Shaw Taylor Reimagines Sam Sparro's 'Black & Gold'

(Noble) Joanne Shaw Taylor has just released her latest single, "Black & Gold," available now on all major streaming platforms. This soulful, blues-gospel rendition breathes new life into Sam Sparro's 2008 Grammy nominated hit, showcasing Joanne's unique ability to reimagine modern classics with a timeless sound.
Produced by Kevin Shirley (The Black Crowes, Aerosmith), Joanne's powerful vocals and emotive interpretation transform "Black & Gold" into a compelling, classic-sounding track that balances modern sensibilities with an almost retro feel. "I always loved the desperation of the lyrics and thought it could make a great Blues/Gospel song if performed differently," Joanne shares. "I played my version to Kevin Shirley in the studio, and fortunately, he heard the same thing I did."
"Black & Gold" is the latest in a series of singles Joanne has been steadily releasing since her critically acclaimed album Heavy Soul, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Blues Album chart. Most recently she released "Hold of My Heart" featuring Sav Madigan, which marked the first release from a slate of material Joanne is set to unveil over the next year, signalling an exciting new chapter.
Joanne has embraced a prolific approach to her music, releasing new singles that continue to resonate with both long-time fans and new listeners alike. Her partnership with Journeyman Records allows Joanne to bypass traditional album cycles, delivering a steady stream of fresh, high-quality music that cuts through the industry noise and keeps her audience engaged.
