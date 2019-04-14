Van Halen's David Lee Roth Goes Vegas For Podcast

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth takes on Las Vegas in episode 3 of the newly-relaunched podcast The Roth Show. The Van Halen rocker begins the session recounting his mid-90's stint working casino gigs in the city with a lounge act that included Edgar Winter in the years following his 1994 album, "Your Filthy Little Mouth."

Roth details the jokes that got him fired from two casinos in Las Vegas during the era, while sharing his thoughts on modern day entertainment where rock and pop residencies rule the day.

The singer recently relaunched the dormant video series, The Roth Show, in podcast form, with the first two episodes taking listeners behind the scenes of his appearance with Armin van Buuren at the recent Ultra Festival in Miami, FL where the DJ debuted a new remix of the 1984 Van Halen classic, "Jump."

Despite Roth's comments over the past few months about a possible 2019 return of Van Halen, there's been no signs of activity to date suggesting the group will return to the road for the first time since 2015. Listen to the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast

David Lee Roth's Surprise Van Halen Classic Performance Goes Online

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Makes Surprise Festival Appearance

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Surgery Update

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist 'Touch And Go' Ahead Of Operation

David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar

David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution

David Lee Roth Solo Band Reunion Pro-Shot Video Goes Online

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite

More David Lee Roth News

Share this article



