Van Halen's David Lee Roth Goes Vegas For Podcast

04-14-2019
David Lee Roth

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth takes on Las Vegas in episode 3 of the newly-relaunched podcast The Roth Show. The Van Halen rocker begins the session recounting his mid-90's stint working casino gigs in the city with a lounge act that included Edgar Winter in the years following his 1994 album, "Your Filthy Little Mouth."

Roth details the jokes that got him fired from two casinos in Las Vegas during the era, while sharing his thoughts on modern day entertainment where rock and pop residencies rule the day.

The singer recently relaunched the dormant video series, The Roth Show, in podcast form, with the first two episodes taking listeners behind the scenes of his appearance with Armin van Buuren at the recent Ultra Festival in Miami, FL where the DJ debuted a new remix of the 1984 Van Halen classic, "Jump."

Despite Roth's comments over the past few months about a possible 2019 return of Van Halen, there's been no signs of activity to date suggesting the group will return to the road for the first time since 2015. Listen to the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


