Journey Launching A Residency This Fall

(hennemusic) Journey have announced dates for a fall residency in Las Vegas. The band will host a 9-show series between October 9-26 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The concerts will mark their first live shows of the year following an extensive 2018 trek with Def Leppard that played to more than 1 million fans on the continent while earning total box office revenue of $97.1 million.

Journey will perform residency dates on October 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26. Journey previously played a nine-show Las Vegas residency in 2017 at the Hard Rock Hotel featuring full performances of its "Escape" and "Frontiers" albums; the group recently released "Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers", a package which captures a special performance at the famed Budokan in Tokyo. Read more and watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





