AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant Lead AXS TV's Fall Concert Specials

Concert specials from AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Robert Plant, Queen, Journey, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, and The Eddie Money Tribute Concert lead the lineup for AXS TV's fall schedule, the network revealed on Wednesday (August 21st). Below are the details for the rock related specials:

ZZ Top: Live In Texas-Sunday, Sept. 1 at 1pE - "The Little Ol' Band From Texas" heads to the Lone Star State for a once-in-a-lifetime show, performing deep cuts and chart-toppers including "Legs," "La Grange," "Gimme All Your Lovin', and many more.

Blondie-Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 9pE - Debbie Harry and Chris Stein fuel this unforgettable special, as the pop culture pioneers unleash classic Blondie singles such as "One Way Or Another," "Call Me," "Rapture," "Rave," and "My Monster."

John Fogerty-Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9pE - Southern Rock superstar John Fogerty blazes through an electric set of Creedence Clearwater Revival hits and solo staples featuring "Bad Moon Rising," "Born on the Bayou," and "Proud Mary."

Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold-Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1pE - "The Gold Dust Woman" delivers a spell-binding evening packed with intimate stories and an array of rarities and hits including "Gold And Braid," "Gypsy," "Belle Fleur," and "Landslide."

The Eddie Money Tribute Concert-Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1pE - Friends and fellow icons gather together to honor the late legend with a heartfelt night of music, featuring performances by Sammy Hagar, Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato, and Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

Queen: Live At Wembley-Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9pE - Witness Queen's historic first concert at Wembley Stadium in 1986, which broke attendance records and featured a massive stage paired with the largest lighting rig built for a live show.

Gary Clark Jr.: Live From The Artists Den-Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 9pE - Gary Clark Jr. comes back to the club he calls home, delivering an emotion-fueled set at Antone's Nightclub in Austin, where he first performed at the age of 15.

AC/DC: Live at the River Plate Buenos Aires -Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1pE - AC/DC's Black Ice Tour makes a stop in Argentina's capital city, as the Aussie rockers wage an audio assault on 70,000 screaming fans with a set featuring "Shoot To Thrill," "Thunderstruck," and "T.N.T."

Judas Priest: Battle Cry Live at Wacken Festival 2015-Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 9pE - "Metal Gods" Judas Priest shine at the genre's premier open-air festival, surging through past and present favorites such as "Redeemer Of Souls," "Breaking The Law," "Living After Midnight," and many more.

Journey: Live In Houston 1981 - The Escape Tour-Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9pE

Four months into MTV's existence, the landmark platform presented this pivotal performance filmed mere days after Journey earned its first number one album.

Def Leppard Hits Vegas -Saturday, Sept. 21 at 1pE - Def Leppard roars into Sin City for an expansive show with two stages, video walls, and more, performing rare cuts, acoustic renditions, and big hits, including "Two Steps Behind," Slang," and "We Belong."

Bon Jovi: Lost Highway - The Concert - Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1pE - Bon Jovi storms into the Windy City to play their hit Lost Highway album in its entirety-marking the first time ever that the band had played a complete album live.

Foreigner-Monday, Sept. 23 at 9pE - Foreigner puts the spotlight on some of the absolute best offerings from their unprecedented catalog, lighting up the stage with classics such as "Juke Box Hero," "Night Life," and "Waiting For A Girl Like You."

Robert Plant and the Band of Joy: Live From The Artists Den-Monday, Sept. 23 at 10pE - Robert Plant rocks Nashville's War Memorial Auditorium with a career-spanning set featuring Led Zeppelin signatures, solo standouts, and more, including "Black Dog," "Ramble On," and "Houses Of The Holy."

Ringo Starr with Ben Harper: Live From The Artists Den-Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9pE - Beatles great Ringo Starr joins folk hero Ben Harper for a unique pairing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, performing "Photograph," "Walk Away," and "With A Little Help From My Friends" with Joan Osborne.

Elvis Costello: Live From The Artists Den-Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10pE - Check-in to the New York Public Library, as genre-blending mastermind Elvis Costello performs a private show for 500 lucky fans, featuring "National Ransom," "I Lost You," and "A Slow Drag With Josephine."

Billy Idol In Super Overdrive Live-Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9pE - Blonde bad boy Billy Idol goes into Super Overdrive, in this snarling set of classic party hits featuring "Dancing With Myself," "Eyes Without A Face," "White Wedding," and "Rebel Yell."

Stevie Nicks-Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10pE - In her first solo performance since 1987, rock goddess Stevie Nicks soars through an array of hits featuring "Stand Back," "Fall From Grace," and a moving cover of Dave Matthews' "Crash Into Me."

Tom Petty - Live from Gatorville-Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1pE - Tom Petty heads home for the first time in over a decade to deliver a blistering setlist featuring "Running Down A Dream," "I Won't Back Down," "Free Fallin'," and a stunning duet with Stevie Nicks.

Foo Fighters _ Live at Wembley Stadium 2008 - Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1pE - The Foo Fighters deliver a raucous set across the Pond, boasting appearances by Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, and a slate of hits including "Everlong," "My Hero," and "Monkey Wrench."

