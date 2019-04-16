News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Megadeth and Opeth Lead Psycho Las Vegas Lineup

04-16-2019
Megadeth

Megadeth, Opeth and Electic Wizard have been tapped to headline this year's festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino on August 16th through 18th.

The three will be topping the main stage which the three day event will be offering fans four stages of performances to choose from. Other big names part include Clutch, Mogwai, 1349, Bad Religion, Fu Manchu and a lot more.

Here is the final lineup: 1349, Amenra, Andrew W.K., Bad Religion, Beach House, Black Mountain, Candy, Carcass, Clutch, Cold Cave, Dead Meadow , Deafheaven, Devil Master, Dvne, Electric Citizen, Electric Wizard, En Minor, Fu Manchu, Full Of Hell, Glassjaw, Goatwhore, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Grails, Graveyard, Hangman's Chair, Have A Nice Life , Hell Fire , High On Fire, Ilsa, Kadavar, L.A. Witch, Led Zeppelin 2, Levitation Room, Mark Lanegan, Megadeth, Mogwai, Monophonics, Mork , Mother Mercury., Motorbabe, Night Horse, Nothing, Old Man Gloom, Opeth, Oranssi Pazuzu, Perturbator, Polyrythmics, Power Trip, Rotting Christ, Royal Thunder, Soft Kill, Spindrift, The Black Angels, The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, The Faint, The Obsessed, Tobacco, Tomb Mold, Triumph Of Death, Truckfighters, Twin Temple, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, Vio-lence, Warhorse, Yakuza, and Yob.


