Megadeth and Opeth Lead Psycho Las Vegas Lineup
04-16-2019
Megadeth, Opeth and Electic Wizard have been tapped to headline this year's festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino on August 16th through 18th.
The three will be topping the main stage which the three day event will be offering fans four stages of performances to choose from. Other big names part include Clutch, Mogwai, 1349, Bad Religion, Fu Manchu and a lot more.
