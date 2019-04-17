News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ben Folds and Cake Announce Coheadlining Tour

04-17-2019
Ben Folds

Ben Folds and Cake have announced that they will be teaming up once again for a North American coheadline tour which follows their hit trek together last summer.

They will be kicking off the road trip on September 5 in Bonner, MT at the KettleHouse Amphitheater and will wrap things up on September 19th in Grand Prairie, TX at The Theatre at Grand Prairie.

Cake frontman John McCrea had this to say, "We had so much fun with Ben last summer that we decided to do it again, this time in the west. CAKE's Vince DiFiore added, "Last year we had the great honor to tour with Ben, who inspired us with incredible musicianship and memorable songs. It was sad to end that tour, so now a great thrill to be anticipating another with the actual artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra."

"Cake are masters, and they happen to be my friends," says Folds. "So, yes, let's do this!"

Cake & Ben Folds Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER:
5 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
6 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
7 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
8 - Nampa, ID - Idaho Center Amphitheater
10 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint/Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
13 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
14 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
15 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
18 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
19 - Grand Prairie, TX - The Theatre at Grand Prairie


Ben Folds and Cake Announce Coheadlining Tour

