News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming

04-17-2019
Mastodon

Mastodon released their take on the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway To Heaven" as a special Record Store Day release and the track is now streaming online and will be officially released as a digital charity single on May 17th.

All 1,500 copies of the band's limited editon 10" vinyl pressing of their version of the song, entitled "Stairway To Nick John", has sold out. The title pays tribute to their longtime manager who died last September and proceeds for the vinyl and digital single will benefit the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Mastodon had this to say about the RSD release, "In early September 2018 we lost one of our closest friends and our biggest fan, our manager Nick John. He was essentially the band's Dad. From our highest highs to our lowest lows he was always there. Every single move we made went through him first as our trust in him was marrow deep.

"His favorite band besides us and Gojira, was Led Zeppelin. We were asked to perform "Stairway to Heaven" at his funeral. Afterwards, finding out that someone had recorded it, we figured we should record a studio version and release it on RSD as a tribute to Nick with all the proceeds to be donated to pancreatic cancer research.

"We would not be the band we are today without the help of Nick John. We miss him dearly and think of him always. We love you buddy!" Stream the song here and orider your copy on May 17th.


Related Stories


Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming

Mastodon Look Back At Making Of Crack The Skye 10 Years Later

Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Mastodon Release Latest Emperor Of Sand tour video Series Clip

Mastodon Go Behind The Scenes With New Video

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation 2018 In Review

Hit And Run Behind Mastodon Absence Mystery

Mastodon Kicking Off 2019 With New Tour

Mastodon's Manager Dies Following Cancer Battle

More Mastodon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Will Reportedly Be Part Of New Album Tour- Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming- Def Leppard- Megadeth- more

Journey Launching A Residency This Fall- Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony- Megadeth and Opeth Lead Psycho Las Vegas Lineup- Bruce Springsteen- more

Guns N' Roses Coincidence To Chris Cornell's Death- UFO legend Paul Raymond Dead At 73- Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon- Queen- more

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show- Queen and Country/Blues Rock Icons Team With Five Finger Death Punch- Steve Perry- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Will Reportedly Be Part Of New Album Tour

Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming

Def Leppard Rock Hall Induction TV Special Preview Released

Megadeth Star Reveals Timeline For New Album

The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Weekend

Ben Folds and Cake Announce Coheadlining Tour

Gears Release 'Tango Yankee' Video Featuring Lajon Witherspoon

Bryan Adams Adds Summer Dates To Shine A Light Tour

Rob Shiner Releases 'Just Paranoid' Video Featuring Blacklite District

Rage Ink Deal For New Album 'Wings Of Rage'

Vexes Release Video For Heavy Cover Of Tear For Fears Classic

Singled Out: Tia McGraff's Stubborn In My Blood

Journey Launching A Residency This Fall

Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony

Megadeth and Opeth Lead Psycho Las Vegas Lineup

Bruce Springsteen Makes Surprise Appearance At Benefit Show

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.