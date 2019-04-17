Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming

Mastodon released their take on the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway To Heaven" as a special Record Store Day release and the track is now streaming online and will be officially released as a digital charity single on May 17th.

All 1,500 copies of the band's limited editon 10" vinyl pressing of their version of the song, entitled "Stairway To Nick John", has sold out. The title pays tribute to their longtime manager who died last September and proceeds for the vinyl and digital single will benefit the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Mastodon had this to say about the RSD release, "In early September 2018 we lost one of our closest friends and our biggest fan, our manager Nick John. He was essentially the band's Dad. From our highest highs to our lowest lows he was always there. Every single move we made went through him first as our trust in him was marrow deep.

"His favorite band besides us and Gojira, was Led Zeppelin. We were asked to perform "Stairway to Heaven" at his funeral. Afterwards, finding out that someone had recorded it, we figured we should record a studio version and release it on RSD as a tribute to Nick with all the proceeds to be donated to pancreatic cancer research.

"We would not be the band we are today without the help of Nick John. We miss him dearly and think of him always. We love you buddy!" Stream the song here and orider your copy on May 17th.





