Rage Ink Deal For New Album 'Wings Of Rage'

Rage have announced that they have returned to SPV/Steamhammer with a new deal for the release of their forthcoming album, which is tentatively titled "Wings Of Rage".

The band has announced that their 25th album will be hitting stores on January 10th with the lead single coming in September, followed by a second track before Christmas.

"We're really happy to be back with SPV/Steamhammer," says Peavy Wagner. "Since our very successful and enjoyable collaboration in the early 2000s we've known that we're in expert hands with Olly Hahn and his team. Olly and I share a long-standing friendship, he will continue to promote Rage with his usual commitment."

SPV/Steamhammer label manager Olly Hahn is delighted with his new signing: "It's fantastic to have a band such as Rage on our roster again, their outstanding role in the development of German metal is undisputed. To be in a position to release their 25th studio album fills me with great pride and ambition."





