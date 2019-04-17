Rob Shiner Releases 'Just Paranoid' Video Featuring Blacklite District

Rob Shiner has released his debut music video for this latest single "Just Paranoid", which features a guest appearance from Blacklite District.

The new track is the follow up to his debut release "Feels Good", which accumulated more than 250,000 combined streams. Watch the new video here.

Shiner had this to say, "It was a great opportunity to have Blacklite District featured on my new song/video 'Just Paranoid'. Kyle Pfeiffer is awesome to work with as a producer as well being the head of the label.

"I'm currently in the studio finishing up another single which we plan to release soon, as well as the debut album dropping later this year through my new label home at AK19."





