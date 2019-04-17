News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Weekend

04-17-2019
The Church

The Church have announced a special weekend of performances that they will be staging to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed album "Starfish".

The band will be taking the stage for 'Of Seance and Starfish' - The Church Weekend beginning on June 8th and 9th at Bush Hall in London. They will then play the Club Academy in Manchester on the 10th, followed by Edinburgh on the 11th at La Belle Angele.

Starfish included the hit singles 'Under The Milky Way' and 'Reptile' and the band will be revisiting the entire album for these shows, along with other tracks from their almost four decade career.

These UK shows follow the band's North American tour last fall where they celebrated the album's anniversary.


