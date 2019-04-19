News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics

04-19-2019
Corey Taylor

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor was joined by special guests last Sunday night (April 14th) in Green Bay and they broke out some special covers.

The show was a special Corey Taylor and friends solo gig and during the sold out concert on Sunday he was joined by the dance troupe Cherry Bombs (which includes his fiancee Alicia Dove).

They treated fans to performances of the Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction" classic "It's So Easy" and Van Halen's "1984" hit "Hot For Teacher". Video of the performances have been shared online. Watch them here.


