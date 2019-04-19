Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor was joined by special guests last Sunday night (April 14th) in Green Bay and they broke out some special covers.

The show was a special Corey Taylor and friends solo gig and during the sold out concert on Sunday he was joined by the dance troupe Cherry Bombs (which includes his fiancee Alicia Dove).

They treated fans to performances of the Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction" classic "It's So Easy" and Van Halen's "1984" hit "Hot For Teacher". Video of the performances have been shared online. Watch them here.





Related Stories

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reacts To Lawsuit Reports

Corey Taylor Back To Work On New Slipknot Album

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show

Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage In Russia

Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans

More Corey Taylor News

Share this article



